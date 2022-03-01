AI Infrastructure Market Trends - Size, Share, Growth, Analysis to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The AI infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2021 to USD 79.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.3%. Increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, increasingly large and complex dataset, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations —are the key factors driving the AI infrastructure market.



The efficient implementation of in-home health monitoring and health information access; personalized health management; and the use of treatment devices (such as better hearing aids; visual assistive devices; and physical assistive devices that include intelligent walkers) are possible with the implementation of AI-based tools. Thus, there is a growing focus on adopting AI-based technologies to support the physical, emotional, social, and mental health of the elderly population across the world. Future applications may include a combination of multiple AI technologies, such as ML, DL, and computer vision, for pose detection and learning elderly behavioral patterns.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38254348



Based on the technology, the AI infrastructure market has been divided into machine learning and deep learning. In terms of value, deep learning technology is expected to account for a larger share of the AI infrastructure market by 2026. The ability of deep learning to collect and handle big data and its applications in autonomous robots, autonomous vehicles, and facial analysis is fueling its demand. These technologies are currently being implemented to develop various AI products and offer different kinds of services. AI has created significant opportunities for enterprises, cloud service providers, thereby helping many startups to provide their solutions in the AI infrastructure market.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into enterprises, government organizations, and cloud service providers. Cloud service providers are expected to account for the largest share of the AI infrastructure market, by end user, by 2026. Cloud services drive cost-saving and supporting digital business transformation. Hence, the adoption of cloud services is high in the AI infrastructure space.



Among all regions, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the AI infrastructure market during the forecast period. The AI infrastructure market in APAC includes economies such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, China, India, and Australia. APAC is the host to a few of the fastest-growing and leading industrialized economies such as China, Japan, and India in the world. It is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across industries. Increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is also driving the market in this region.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441