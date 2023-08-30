AI Medical Imaging Market Next Big Thing : Imagia Cybernetics, Fujifilm Holdings, Zebra Medical Vision

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of AI Medical Imaging Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the AI Medical Imaging market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (United States), Imagia Cybernetics Inc (Canada), Nuance Communications Inc. (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Arterys Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Zebra Medical Vision Inc. (Israel) and Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia)



Scope of the Report of AI Medical Imaging

Medical imaging is a diagnostic procedure that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the human body and involves the monitoring of the performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. Technological advancements change the way of diagnostics and the entire procedure, which is carried out with the integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare and medical imaging this factor driving the market of AI medical imaging across the globe. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, and neurological disorders combined with realigned healthcare system lea to an increased emphasis on early diagnosis.



On 9th November 2021, Nanox announced the acquisition of the Zebra medical vision, now which is operative as Nanox.AI, in an all-stock deal valued at around USD 110 at closing. Concurrently, Nanox has done two further acquisitions namely USARAD and MDWEB, a centralized marketplace connecting radiologists with imaging facilities.



On 2nd May 2022, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company, driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs.



The Global AI Medical Imaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (X-rays, Computed Tomography Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Pathology, Others), End-User (Hospitals, R&D Centres, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centres)



Market Opportunities:

- The emergence of Advanced AI Tools and Technology

- Adoption of AI in Medical Radiology Creating Opportunity for AI in Medical Imaging Industry



Market Trend:

- Continuous Developments in the Field of Imaging Technology



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



