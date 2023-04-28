NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide AI Platform Cloud Service Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide AI Platform Cloud Service market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Baidu Inc. (China), Informatica (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), iFLYTEK (China), Salesforce (United States), ZTE Corporation (China), H2O.ai (United States).



AI Platform is used to train machine learning models at scale, to host the trained model in the cloud, and to use model to make predictions about new data. This includes support for gathering and preparing data as well as training, testing, and deploying machine learning models for applications at scale. The prepackaged solutions of the top cloud providers like Google Cloud, amazon and other help integrate AI into products. Cloud is now being applied for navigating ships carrying cargo, thus connecting online and offline retail markets. It is also supporting companies with ML services in fintech for fraud detection and many more. According to secondary research the artificial intelligence is expected to increase economic output by USD 13 trillion in the coming decade. The organizations that entirely absorb this technology will double their cash flow in that time, while firms that don't, could see a 20% drop.



On 19th April, 2021 - Google Cloud and Siemens, an innovation and technology leader in industrial automation and software, has announced a new cooperation to optimize factory processes and improve productivity on the shop floor. Siemens intends to integrate Google Cloud's leading data cloud and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) technologies with its factory automation solutions to help manufacturers innovate for the future.

On 29th Mar, 2021 - Google Cloud and Commerzbank, a leading German commercial bank with a strong international focus, announced today that they are expanding their collaboration by entering into a five-year, strategic partnership. With the help of Google Cloud, Commerzbank will move a significant number of its banking applications to the cloud, a continuation of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy underway since 2017.



Opportunities:

- Growing Innovations across End-Users

- Increasing Demand for Intelligent Business Processes



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Virtual Assistants In These Cloud Platforms

- Rising Adoption of Hybrid Cloud



Market Drivers

- Rapid Adoption of AI in Industries, Such As Retail, Automotive, And Manufacturing



Challenges:

- Data Privacy Issues



Analysis by Type (Solution, Service), Deployment Mode (Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Hybrid Clouds), End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive/Retail/Education)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Baidu Inc. (China), Informatica (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), iFLYTEK (China), Salesforce (United States), ZTE Corporation (China), H2O.ai (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global AI Platform Cloud Service market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global AI Platform Cloud Service market.



