AI-Powered Storage Market Next Big Thing : Major Market Players Are Dell Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, CISCO, IBM

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Market Scope & Overview

The AI-Powered Storage Market Size was valued at USD 16.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 90.2 billion by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The AI-Powered Storage Market research discusses market drivers and causes, the business environment, entry barriers and risks, suppliers, production networks, challenges, and opportunities. The market research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market. The market forecasts presented throughout the article are supported by extensive secondary research, primary interviews, and internal expert assessments.



Book Your Free Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2606?utm_source=KailasRW



The AI-Powered Storage market research report contains a broader range of sections as well as an analysis of the events and variables that are anticipated to have a substantial long-term impact. These market forecasts were developed by considering how numerous social, political, and financial challenges, as well as existing market dynamics, may impact them.



Market Segmentation Analysis

BY OFFERING

1.Hardware

2.Software



BY STORAGE SYSTEM

1.Direct-attached Storage

2.Storage Area Network

3.Network-attached Storage



BY STORAGE MEDIUM

1.Solid State Drive

2.Hard Disk Drive



BY STORAGE ARCHITECTURE

1.Object Storage

2.File- and Object-Based Storage



BY END USER

1.Enterprises

2.Telecom Companies

3.Government

4.Cloud Service Providers

5.Others



The research report will let players focus on high-growth areas and, if necessary, adjust their business strategy. The AI-Powered Storage market is classified into categories, applications, and geographical regions. The report's regional segmentation research benefits players by providing relevant information and insights into significant geographic markets.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 era has seen significant transformation, and AI-Powered Storage market research illustrates the potential and challenges that remain. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behavior are fully examined in this research report.



Regional Outlook

Each division, regional classification, national research, and subject-specific data set was thoroughly reviewed. The purpose of this AI-Powered Storage research report is to examine growth trends, bright futures, significant barriers, and projected outcomes. The report includes information on key market participants as well as strategic partnerships, alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures.



Competitive Analysis

The market analysis includes forecasts for global, regional, and industry growth. It also gives data on the global degree of corporate competition. The AI-Powered Storage market research study includes essential sales, gross margin, output value, distribution networks, production capacity, geographic footprint, growth rate, and compound annual growth rate.



Key Reasons to Purchase AI-Powered Storage Market Report

?The reader will be able to understand and respond to marketing methods such as leveraging strengths and doing a SWOT analysis.

?The research investigates the target market's dynamics and how the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has influenced it.



Buy This Exclusive Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2606?utm_source=KailasRW



Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges



4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID 19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact Of The Ukraine-Russia War



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Porter's 5 Forces Model



7. PEST Analysis



8. AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation, By Offering

8.1Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software



9. AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation, By Storage System

9.1Introduction

9.2 Direct-Attached Storage

9.3 Storage Area Network

9.4 Network-Attached Storage



10. AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation, By Storage Medium

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Solid State Drive

10.3 Hard Disk Drive



11. AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation, By Storage Architecture

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Object Storage

11.3 File- And Object-Based Storage



12. AI-Powered Storage Market Segmentation, By End-User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Enterprises

12.3 Telecom Companies

12.4 Government

12.5 Cloud Service Providers

12.6 Others



13. Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 USA

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 The Netherlands

13.3.7 Rest Of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 South Korea

13.4.3 China

13.4.4 India

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

13.5 The Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 Israel

13.5.2 UAE

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Rest

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.2 Argentina

13.6.3 Rest Of Latin America



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Data Direct Network

14.1.1 Financial

14.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

14.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.1.4 The SNS View

14.2 Dell Technologies

14.3 Advanced Micro Devices

14.4 CISCO

14.5 IBM

14.6 Toshiba

14.7 Intel Corporation

14.8 Hitachi

14.9 NVIDIA Corporation

14.10 Samsung Electronics



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Benchmark

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Recent Developments



16. Conclusion



Conclusion

According to our researchers, who are monitoring the situation throughout the world, the market will provide profitable chances for market participants post COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the report is to demonstrate how the current circumstances, the economic recession, and COVID-19 affect the overall industry.



Contact Us:

Akash Anand

Head of Business Development & Strategy

info@snsinsider.com

IND: +91-7798602273

US: +1-415-230-0044