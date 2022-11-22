AI-Powered Storage Market Next Big Thing : Major Market Players Are Dell Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, CISCO, IBM

The AI-Powered Storage Market Size is expected to reach USD 90.2 billion by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2022-2028
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Market Scope & Overview
The AI-Powered Storage Market Size was valued at USD 16.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 90.2 billion by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The AI-Powered Storage Market research discusses market drivers and causes, the business environment, entry barriers and risks, suppliers, production networks, challenges, and opportunities. The market research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market. The market forecasts presented throughout the article are supported by extensive secondary research, primary interviews, and internal expert assessments.
The AI-Powered Storage market research report contains a broader range of sections as well as an analysis of the events and variables that are anticipated to have a substantial long-term impact. These market forecasts were developed by considering how numerous social, political, and financial challenges, as well as existing market dynamics, may impact them.
Market Segmentation Analysis
BY OFFERING
1.Hardware
2.Software
BY STORAGE SYSTEM
1.Direct-attached Storage
2.Storage Area Network
3.Network-attached Storage
BY STORAGE MEDIUM
1.Solid State Drive
2.Hard Disk Drive
BY STORAGE ARCHITECTURE
1.Object Storage
2.File- and Object-Based Storage
BY END USER
1.Enterprises
2.Telecom Companies
3.Government
4.Cloud Service Providers
5.Others
The research report will let players focus on high-growth areas and, if necessary, adjust their business strategy. The AI-Powered Storage market is classified into categories, applications, and geographical regions. The report's regional segmentation research benefits players by providing relevant information and insights into significant geographic markets.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The post-COVID-19 era has seen significant transformation, and AI-Powered Storage market research illustrates the potential and challenges that remain. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behavior are fully examined in this research report.
Regional Outlook
Each division, regional classification, national research, and subject-specific data set was thoroughly reviewed. The purpose of this AI-Powered Storage research report is to examine growth trends, bright futures, significant barriers, and projected outcomes. The report includes information on key market participants as well as strategic partnerships, alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures.
Competitive Analysis
The market analysis includes forecasts for global, regional, and industry growth. It also gives data on the global degree of corporate competition. The AI-Powered Storage market research study includes essential sales, gross margin, output value, distribution networks, production capacity, geographic footprint, growth rate, and compound annual growth rate.
Key Reasons to Purchase AI-Powered Storage Market Report
?The reader will be able to understand and respond to marketing methods such as leveraging strengths and doing a SWOT analysis.
?The research investigates the target market's dynamics and how the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has influenced it.
Conclusion
According to our researchers, who are monitoring the situation throughout the world, the market will provide profitable chances for market participants post COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the report is to demonstrate how the current circumstances, the economic recession, and COVID-19 affect the overall industry.
