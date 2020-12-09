Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- AI for recruiting is the application of machine learning abilities, such as learning or problem-solving, to the recruitment function. AI for resume screening replicates the way a human evaluates a resume and can assign a score to each candidate based on this objective analysis. AI for recruiting becomes increasingly valuable as the technology learns what top candidates look like at each individual organization. AI for recruiting also offers the ability to â€œrediscoverâ€ candidates. Large retailers are sitting on top of a goldmine of interested candidates. According to a survey of talent acquisition leaders, 56% say their hiring volume will increase this year, but 66% of recruiting teams will either stay the same size or contract. Their success will depend on intelligently automating some parts of their workflow. According to an estimate by CB Insights, approximately, more than USD 6bn has been invested into more than 1,000 AI start-ups globally in the past 3 years. AI tools are expected to create value to the tune of USD 3tn by 2021.

Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Automatic Data Processing LCC (United States), Ultimate Software (United States), SmartRecruiters (United States), Jobvite (United States), CVViZ Softwares Pv



Market Drivers

Rising Demand due to Time Saving Services

High Demand due to Improving the Quality of Hire Through Standardized Job Matching



Market Trend

Increased Use of Automation to Offload Administrative Tasks

Chatbots in the Pre-application Process



Market Challenges

Lack of Human Touch



Market Restraints:

A Lot of Data is Required

Difficulty in Dealing with Human Beings



The Global AI Recruitment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Candidate Discovery, Candidate Relationship Management, Job Market Forecasting, Ad Automation, Candidate Assessments, Others), End User Industry (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI Recruitment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global AI Recruitment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global AI Recruitment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global AI Recruitment Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global AI Recruitment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global AI Recruitment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global AI Recruitment Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



