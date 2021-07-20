Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global AI Recruitment Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Top Players in AI Recruitment Market are: Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Automatic Data Processing LCC (United States), Ultimate Software (United States), SmartRecruiters (United States), Jobvite (United States), CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India), SAP SE (Germany), Zoho Corporation (India),



Definition:

AI for recruiting is the application of machine learning abilities, such as learning or problem-solving, to the recruitment function. AI for resume screening replicates the way a human evaluates a resume and can assign a score to each candidate based on this objective analysis. AI for recruiting becomes increasingly valuable as the technology learns what top candidates look like at each individual organization. AI for recruiting also offers the ability to â€œrediscoverâ€ candidates. Large retailers are sitting on top of a goldmine of interested candidates. According to a survey of talent acquisition leaders, 56% say their hiring volume will increase this year, but 66% of recruiting teams will either stay the same size or contract. Their success will depend on intelligently automating some parts of their workflow. According to an estimate by CB Insights, approximately, more than USD 6bn has been invested into more than 1,000 AI start-ups globally in the past 3 years. AI tools are expected to create value to the tune of USD 3tn by 2021.

On 17th September 2019, Oracle has announced the availability of its AI-trained voice with Oracle Digital Assistant. Now, enterprise customers can use voice commands to communicate with their enterprise applications to drive desired actions and outcomes, enriching the user experience with conversational AI, simplifying interactions and improving productivity.



AI Recruitment Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand due to Time Saving Services

- High Demand due to Improving the Quality of Hire Through Standardized Job Matching



AI Recruitment Market Latest Trends:

- Increased Use of Automation to Offload Administrative Tasks

- Chatbots in the Pre-application Process



Market Opportunity:

- Leveraging Predictive Algorithms and Machine Learning to Assess Candidatesâ€™

- Personality Traits

- Growing Demand for Automated Social Media Scraping Tools



Market Challenges:

- Lack of Human Touch



The Global AI Recruitment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Candidate Discovery, Candidate Relationship Management, Job Market Forecasting, Ad Automation, Candidate Assessments, Others), End User Industry (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Others)



Key Strategic Developments in AI Recruitment Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



The AI Recruitment Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the AI Recruitment market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



