AI Translation Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Google, Facebook, Rozetta

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2022 -- AI translator is the digital tool which uses advanced artificial intelligence to translate the words that are written or spoken, and also to translate the meaning (and sometimes sentiment) of the message. It results in greater accuracy and fewer misunderstandings than while using simple machine translation. The technology works well due to the ability of managing large amount of data and offers higher quality results.



The latest study released on the Global AI Translation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The AI Translation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Google (United States),Facebook (United States),Microsoft (United States),SoundAI (China),MI (China),Rozetta (Australia),Alibaba (China),NetEase (China),Souhu (China),Tencent (China)



Market Trends:

- Penetration of Technological Giants, Such as Google, Baidu, Lionbridge, and Systran,



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Need for Cost Efficiency and High-Speed Translation

- High Accuracy and Quality



Market Opportunities:

- Demand for Content Localisation

- Rising Requirement for Better Marketing Communications



The Global AI Translation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Translation App, Translation Machine), Application (Travel, Online Education)

Global AI Translation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI Translation market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI Translation market.

- -To showcase the development of the AI Translation market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI Translation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI Translation market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI Translation market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

AI TranslationMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of AI Translation market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- AI Translation Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- AI Translation Market Production by Region AI Translation Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in AI Translation Market Report:

- AI Translation Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- AI Translation Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on AI Translation Market

- AI Translation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- AI Translation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

- AI TranslationProduction, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Translation App,Translation Machine}

- AI TranslationMarket Analysis by Application {Travel,Online Education}

- AI Translation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI Translation Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is AI Translation market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI Translation near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI Translation market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



