AI(Artificial Intelligence)in Drug Discovery Industry Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, New Tech Developments by IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS: Emerging Trends & Regional Outlook from 2020 to 2027

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, XtalPi, BERG LLC.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview 2020-2027: Increasing need to reduce cost and drug discovery along with reduce time, growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborations with other industries, adoption of cloud based services and applications, delay in patent expiry are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, expansion of biotechnology industries will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period.



Unavailability of skilled labour and lack of data sets are acting as market challenges for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery in the forecast period.



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size



Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.



- Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.



- On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.



- Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.



- On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.



- Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.



Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market In-depth Segmentation:



By Offering (Software, Services),



By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)



By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules)



By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)



By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)



By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Report on (2020-2027 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:



Chapter 1: To describe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.



Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery, in 2010 and 2020.



Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2014 and 2020.



Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery, for each region, from 2014 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery to 2020.



Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.



Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery to 2020.



Chapter 11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery.



Chapter 12: To describe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



