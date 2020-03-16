Aidan Kahl Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Upcoming Food Startup!

Columbus, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Aidan Kahl is an emerging American food entrepreneur with a passion for everything related to food. He is also an active duty US Army Officer, and this new startup called Aidan's Foods is all about black garlic and black garlic related products. To formally launch this new garlic based food startup, Aidan has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support.



"My goal is to provide organic black garlic and organic black garlic provisions directly to consumers through online orders via my website and Amazon as well as a small storefront." Said Aidan Kahl, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "I also want to provide organic black garlic to local restaurants and grocery stores." He added. According to Aidan, all products of Aidan's Foods are 100% vegan and completely organic.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/1682698546/aidans-foods-organic-black-garlic and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the establishment of this project and its successful launch. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 20,000, and Aidan is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Aidan's Foods

Aidan's Foods is an organic food startup by a US based emerging food entrepreneur and US Army officer Aidan Kahl. The project is focused on producing all organic black garlic and black garlic related food products, and it is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Aidan is welcoming generous support and backing for his recently launched fundraising campaign, where backers are welcome to make pledges and donations.



