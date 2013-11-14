Aiello Harris Now Representing Construction Accident Cases in New Jersey This Winter

Watchung, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Working in the construction business can be extremely dangerous. One minor problem can cause a glitch in equipment and result in severe injury. To help clients with construction related injuries in the Northern and Central New Jersey area, the personal injury lawyers at Aiello Harris are pleased to announce they are now taking cases related to construction and workplace accidents this winter season. There are a number of ways an individual can be injured while working in the construction business and Aiello Harris realizes the uniqueness and severity of each case, allowing potential clients to let their case be heard in a free initial consultation.



Construction can fall into different categories, such as equipment failure or using defective products on a job site. Many workplace injuries occur in the construction field, leaving many employees unable to take a job for extended periods of time. Accidents can happen when crane and heavy machinery is used on roadside and highway maintenance, as well as roofing repairs when the worker falls due to an unsecure ladder or a slippery shingle. Company owners have a duty to provide their workers with safe machinery and tools that are required for a certain job.



The teams of New Jersey personal injury attorneys at Aiello Harris know what it takes to get their clients the compensation they deserve. They will seek out the expert opinions of equipment manufacturers and engineers, also speaking with doctors and hospital workers to verify the extent of the injury and recovery time. There’s no worse feeling than not being able to work due to an injury sustained on the job, and Aiello Harris will communicate the proceedings with their clients to ensure they are fully aware of how the case is progressing. The attorneys treat each case with the same amount of importance and are dedicated to getting their clients the compensation they deserve.



For more information about Aiello Harris’ representation of construction accident injuries, or to inquire about worker’s compensation while recovering from injury, please contact 908-444-6944 or visit their website today.



About Aiello Harris

As a firm, Aiello Harris offers lawyers who have studied in a broad range of areas of practice from personal injury and employment law to criminal defense and complex federal tax litigation. Aiello Harris’s clients also benefit from the respect and credibility they have established with judges and other legal professionals in the courts of Somerset County, Middlesex County, Hunterdon County, Essex County, Morris County, Union County, and North and Central New Jersey. To hear more information about the law firm and the services they offer please also visit http://www.aielloharris.com.