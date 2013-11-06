Aiello Harris Now Representing Harassment Claims in New Jersey This Fall

Watchung, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- It can be an escalating frustration to continually be harassed by employers in the workplace. Harassment is a serious violation of workplace policy, and this fall 2013 season Aiello Harris is announcing they will be representing harassment claims in New Jersey. Harassment can be a viable claim in a variety of scenarios, all of which is an attempt to undermine an employee for reasons other than work performance.



Bullying in the workplace is becoming increasingly more common and is usually conducted at the hands of a manager, or a coworker at a higher position in the company. This type of harassment can be the use of racial slurs, poking fun at religious beliefs, or intimidating and insulting behavior—even if it’s in a sarcastic manner. These areas of harassment can have mental and psychological effects on the individual and cause them to feel uncomfortable in the workplace. The discrimination attorneys in Union County, NJ at Aiello Harris will work with their clients—no matter if they work at a small business or Fortune 500 company—to confront the unacceptable behavior and guide their clients down the path where the accused will be held responsible for their actions.



More physical forms of harassment include sexual harassment, where an employer withholds raises or earned bonuses, or threatens to terminate the employee’s contract unless they have sexual relations. These scenarios can have traumatic effects on the employee and those who have experienced sexual harassment are urged to seek counsel from Aiello Harris in order to settle the matter and protect their rights.



Aside from harassment and discriminatory behavior, if a loved one has been killed in an accident or fell victim to malpractice and lost their life, families in need of a wrongful death attorney in Union County, NJ can contact Aiello Harris to receive a free initial consultation. For more information on their services or to see if a case is worth pursuing in court, please call 908-444-6944 or visit their website today.



About Aiello Harris

As a firm, Aiello Harris offers lawyers who have studied in a broad range of areas of practice from personal injury and employment law to criminal defense and complex federal tax litigation. Aiello Harris’s clients also benefit from the respect and credibility they have established with judges and other legal professionals in the courts of Somerset County, Middlesex County, Hunterdon County, Essex County, Morris County, Union County, and North and Central New Jersey. To hear more information about the law firm and the services they offer please also visit http://www.aielloharris.com.