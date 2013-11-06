Aiello Harris Now Taking Immigration Cases in Somerset County This Fall 2013

Watchung, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- It can be difficult to live in the United States as an immigrant and finding a job is an important, yet worrisome task to accomplish. A simple traffic ticket or criminal charge can put an end to American freedom for the rest of their lives. In order to help immigrants with proper counsel and sustain a clean record, the team at Aiello Harris is pleased to announce they will now be taking cases related to immigration in Somerset County this fall 2013 season.



Whether a client has an expired visa, was charged with a crime, or needs assistance in landing a satisfying job, an immigration lawyer in Somerset County, NJ will clearly communicate the proceedings with the client and fight for a favorable resolution. When immigrants are seeking employment, Aiello Harris will lend a helping hand to provide proper assistance and help with concerns over H-1B visas, O-1 visas, or any other type of immigration issue that may arise.



Being charged with a crime as an immigrant can have serious consequences, including deportation. If there’s a criminal record in the background history of an immigrant, there can be an issue when it comes time to renew their visas. Receiving proper representation will help to reduce criminal charges and allow immigrants to live their lives without worrying about citizenship denial when the visa expires.



If an immigrant was injured while working or slipping in a public place, Aiello Harris’ injury lawyer in Bridgewater, New Jersey will work with clients to receive the appropriate compensation. The team of personal injury lawyers will seek out witnesses, talk to landlords and work every angle of the case to ensure their clients obtain the proper medical wages and injury reimbursements.



Immigrants facing employment or criminal issues can contact Aiello Harris at 908-444-6944 for a free initial consultation and see if there is any merit to a claim. To read more about their areas of practice and the results they have achieved, please visit their website today.



About Aiello Harris

As a firm, Aiello Harris offers lawyers who have studied in a broad range of areas of practice from personal injury and employment law to criminal defense and complex federal tax litigation. Aiello Harris’s clients also benefit from the respect and credibility they have established with judges and other legal professionals in the courts of Somerset County, Middlesex County, Hunterdon County, Essex County, Morris County, Union County, and North and Central New Jersey. To hear more information about the law firm and the services they offer please also visit http://www.aielloharris.com.