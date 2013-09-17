Aiello Harris Now Taking Motor Vehicle Accident Cases for the Fall of 2013

Watchung, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Individuals involved in motor vehicle accidents can suffer from serious injuries and loss of wages due to the newfound loss of transportation to and from work. Accidents can happen in a variety of different ways, from narrow lanes to faulty equipment—like brakes, sliding tires or airbag failure—to damaged roads lined with potholes to distracted driving cases. As a personal injury attorney in New Jersey, the law firm of Aiello Harris will fight to help their clients recover the proper compensation they are due for any sustained injuries or medical fees.



If there is a situation involving the insurance company, the attorneys at Aiello Harris are familiar with the New Jersey automobile laws and will work to ensure their clients act quickly to provide the insurance company with the proper medical information. Following a No-Fault statute, New Jersey auto insurance contains a personal injury protection clause, putting responsibility on the insurance companies to cover any medical costs for injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Don’t let the insurance companies finagle their way out of a claim, contact a personal injury attorney in NJ at Aiello Harris for proper representation.



With many different accident scenarios and a variety of people that can be held liable for those accidents, the attorneys at Aiello Harris want their clients to become aware of a new law in motion in New Jersey concerning distracted drivers. Those people who aren’t involved in a car accident and are nowhere near the scene can be held liable for cause if they are knowingly texting someone behind the wheel of a car. In New Jersey, it is a primary law—meaning officers can pull over a driver without any other violation—for all drivers to refrain from using handheld devices, and especially texting. It is vitally important for drivers to know the laws before they cause an accident where they’re sued for liability due to distracted driving.



For those in need of representation for a car accident or other personal injury, please call 908-444-6944 or visit Aiello Harris’ website today.



About Aiello Harris

As a firm, Aiello Harris offers lawyers who have studied in a broad range of areas of practice from personal injury and employment law to criminal defense and complex federal tax litigation. Aiello Harris’s clients also benefit from the respect and credibility they have established with judges and other legal professionals in the courts of Somerset County, Middlesex County, Hunterdon County, Essex County, Morris County, Union County, and North and Central New Jersey. To hear more information about the law firm and the services they offer please also visit http://www.aielloharris.com.