Aiello Harris Now Taking Workers Compensation Cases for the Fall of 2013

Watchung, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Heavy lifting at work or the exposure to dangerous and contagious materials may lead to chronic pain or frequent unplanned trips to the doctor’s office. This can cause stress and medical bills that put a dent in the bank account. Aiello Harris is pleased to announce they will now be representing cases dealing with workers compensation for the Fall of 2013. Whether it’s an accident involving cutting a part of the hand or arm, dropping a heavy object on the foot, having something fall on a leg, or an injury that re-aggravates a previous injury, the personal injury attorney in New Jersey will work with their clients to make sure the proper compensation is given. Workers compensation can also be awarded to those suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome due to the repetition of typing at a computer.



It is imperative to consult an attorney as soon as an injury happens. In New Jersey, there is a limitation on the amount of time a client has to issue a complaint or grievance. The longer a client waits to report an injury, the more benefits they are losing. Regardless of who was at fault for the injury, the injured worker will receive benefits, but if they wait too long to report the injury, those benefits will be drastically reduced.



Workers compensation in New Jersey will grant an individual medical treatment, replacement of lost wages for inability to work, and permanent or temporary disability compensation for those individuals that are unable to perform their working duties any longer. Serving as a personal injury attorney in NJ, the law firm of Aiello Harris will go above and beyond to get their clients the compensation they deserve. With all the dangers in the workplace, no worker is completely safe from suffering injuries that will alter their performance on the job.



Representing clients that file a grievance for worker’s compensation, Aiello Harris cannot collect a retainer until the client is awarded damages due to the New Jersey statute. For those who feel they have a legitimate case for an injury sustained while working, please call 908-444-6944 or visit their website today for a free case evaluation and consultation.



About Aiello Harris

As a firm, Aiello Harris offers lawyers who have studied in a broad range of areas of practice from personal injury and employment law to criminal defense and complex federal tax litigation. Aiello Harris’s clients also benefit from the respect and credibility they have established with judges and other legal professionals in the courts of Somerset County, Middlesex County, Hunterdon County, Essex County, Morris County, Union County, and North and Central New Jersey. To hear more information about the law firm and the services they offer please also visit http://www.aielloharris.com.