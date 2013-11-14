Aiello Harris Now Taking Worker's Compensation Claims in Morris County This Winter

Watchung, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Suffering an injury on the job can result in lost wages, reduced hours, and a buildup of medical bills. This leaves the employee in frustration and they become irritated their employer didn’t provide assistance in the matter. In an effort to help their clients receive compensation for the injuries sustained, the injury attorneys at Aiello Harris are pleased to announce they will now be representing workers compensation claims in Morris County, NJ this winter season.



Workers compensation can take the form of both injury and illness. If an employee is injured while operating heavy machinery in a warehouse, dropping a heavy object and breaking a bone in the foot, or being exposed to certain chemicals that lead to severe illness, the employee in any of these situations is eligible to receive compensation. The Morris County injury lawyers at Aiello Harris will work all angles of the case to ensure proper representation and lead to a favorable resolution.



By law, when an employee is injured while clocked into work, the employer must provide the proper medical care. Aiello Harris will communicate with the insurance companies and medical professionals, keeping their clients updated on any and all proceedings. They will make sure the employer has a Worker’s Compensation Insurance Policy, required by New Jersey state law, and work diligently to leave their clients satisfied. Those with prior history of back pain can also be compensated if an injury is re-aggravated on the job.



In order for a claim to be processed and available to an injured worker, it must be reported to their employer as soon as possible. If an individual is unsure of the severity of the issue, it is best to report the incident anyway because the longer a person delays, the more difficult it becomes to establish a timely claim and receive compensation for work related injuries. For a free initial consultation from the resourceful attorneys at Aiello Harris, or to see if a case has any potential for claims, please call 908-444-6944 or visit their website today. There is no upfront cost and the attorneys will not be paid unless a favorable settlement is recovered.



About Aiello Harris

As a firm, Aiello Harris offers lawyers who have studied in a broad range of areas of practice from personal injury and employment law to criminal defense and complex federal tax litigation. Aiello Harris’s clients also benefit from the respect and credibility they have established with judges and other legal professionals in the courts of Somerset County, Middlesex County, Hunterdon County, Essex County, Morris County, Union County, and North and Central New Jersey. To hear more information about the law firm and the services they offer please also visit http://www.aielloharris.com.