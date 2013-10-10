Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd. (AIG Singapore) is an insurance company based in Singapore. It provides a wide range of general insurance products to individuals and business customers. The company's personal insurance products comprise motor insurance, travel insurance, health insurance, home insurance, personal accident insurance and golfers' insurance. For business customers, the company offers business interruption insurance, fire insurance, electronic equipment insurance, machinery breakdown insurance, products liability insurance, plate glass insurance, money insurance, political risk insurance, trade credit insurance, marine cargo insurance and aerospace insurance. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc. AIG Singapore is headquartered in Singapore City, Singapore.



Companies Mentioned



AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143604/aig-asia-pacific-insurance-pte-ltd-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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