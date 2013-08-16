Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AIG Europe Limited (Chartis Europe Limited) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'AIG Europe Limited (Chartis Europe Limited) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'AIG Europe Limited (Chartis Europe Limited)' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Chartis Europe Limited (Chartis Europe), formerly known as an AIG Europe Limited, is an insurance company, based in the UK. The company provides insurance and financial services for commercial, institutional, and individual customers. It offers motor insurance, home insurance, casualty insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, financial lines, accident and health insurance, and travel insurance. The company also provides claim services. It also has a presence in Ireland. The company is part of Chartis Inc., and operates as a subsidiary of American International Group Inc., Chartis Europe is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



AIG Europe Limited (Chartis Europe Limited)



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