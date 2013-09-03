Aige Releases New Sports Water Bottle That Outperforms Other BPA Free Water Bottles

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- On the go fitness junkies, sports enthusiasts, and outdoor lovers now have a new healthy, leak-proof choice when it comes to BPA free water bottles. Aige recently launched a new sports water bottle meant to outperform other sports water bottles on the market.



Aige says the exclusively designed water bottle is meant to appeal to fitness enthusiasts, cyclists, sports players, hikers, mountaineers, boaters and just about anyone on the go that needs rapid hydration. The bottle is made from a high tech shatterproof PCTG plastic, and is completely leak proof.



One of the Vortex’s most notable features is the “exclusive quick release system that flips the mouthpiece up into the drinking position with the touch of a button. This makes the Vortex extremely convenient to use with one hand while bike riding, running, mountain climbing, boating or any other outdoor activity. The Vortex is also ultra-safe to sip from while driving,” as stated on Amazon.com.



The Aige Vortex comes with other innovative design elements that mark it as one of the top water bottle BPA free products on the market like an easy flow 'no-bite' valve with an extra wide ergonomic handle that makes it easy and comfortable to carry. The rugged design comes in a 24 oz. (0.7 litre) capacity with a compact 3.1 inch diameter bottle base that fits most vehicle cup holders. The BPA-free, PCTG plastic material is dishwasher safe, and doesn't transfer any taste or odour to the water.



Customers looking for a water bottle with straw will discover that the Aige Vortex is the first in a line of rugged BPA free water bottles by this company. In the near future, Aige plans to expand its range to include the Vortex mini kids’ bottle, insulated bottles, filter bottles, personal water filter systems, hydration packs and other quality sports and outdoor hydration gear. They have currently teamed up with Amazon.com who will be providing fulfillment and retail distribution, with their fast delivery and ease of purchase.



About Aige

The Aige brand, named after the Irish goddess of water, is celebrating its launch with the release of the Vortex bottle. Aige is dedicated to improving their customers’ sporting and outdoor experiences by ensuring they stay well hydrated at all times with high performance hydration gear. For more information, visit www.aigehydration.com