Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aiico Insurance PLC (AIICO) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Aiico Insurance PLC (AIICO) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Aiico Insurance PLC' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

AIICO Insurance Plc (AIICO Insurance) is one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria. It offers a range of life and non-life insurance products to individuals and corporate customers. Its offering includes term assurance plans, whole life insurance, guaranteed pension plans, motor insurance, burglary and house breaking insurance, health insurance, fire and special perils insurance, personal accident insurance, professional indemnity insurance, business interruption insurance, marine insurance, travel insurance, personal liability insurance, aviation insurance, oil and gas insurance, bonds and director and office liability insurance. It also offers annuity plans, education plans, and savings and investment plans. It operates through 33 branch offices and about 4,000 agents in Nigeria. It is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.



Companies Mentioned



Aiico Insurance PLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146764/aiico-insurance-plc-aiico-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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