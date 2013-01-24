aikanbijoux.com Launches Jewelry Collection

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- AiKanBijoux.com, an online couture jewelry boutique, fashionably enters the New Year with unique new pieces. One of the newest collections, “Rose Gold Bubblegum”, sets the mood for Valentines Day. Deep rosey pink and vibrant purple semi-­precious gemstones intertwine to create a love story spoken in the native tongue of couture!



“I created AiKan Bijoux with the age-­less, modern-­day, sophisticated woman in mind. Every woman has at least an ounce of sophistication and therefore every woman will fall in love with every piece I’ve handcrafted.”



About AiKan Bijoux

AiKan Bijoux recognizes a woman’s need to maintain a fashionable lifestyle. AikanBijoux.com, the online couture jewelry boutique, is the destination to accessorize the modern-­day sophisticated woman. Let your sense of style shimmer with each custom-­made jewelry accessory.



Additional images and a copy of this press release is available for download in our public dropbox .