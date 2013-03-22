Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has developed several communities near the new Aiken County retail sites. These outstanding South Carolina communities have been expertly designed and offer homes from a short list of premiere builders. Aiken County is beginning to see significant economic growth. New industry and new retail opportunities have sprung up around Aiken, including a new Sam’s Club, Fresh Market and Academy Sports. Another location near Fresh Market is currently being rented by an as of yet undisclosed customer. These projects are scheduling to open through 2013 and 2014 and will be bringing a range of jobs to Aiken County. Prudential Beazley Real Estate has several options for homes that offer easy access to these new Aiken County Retail Sites. There are three community locations primed for employees of exciting new retail sites.



The Bergen Place West community features premiere homes from builders Bill Beazley Homes and Keystone Homes. Bergen Place West is currently offering $11,000 in buyer’s incentives on Bill Beazley Homes and $3500 in incentives on Keystone Homes. Gregg’s Mill homes come with custom features by Pierwood Construction and Bill Beazley Homes. Bill Beazley homes is offering kitchen upgrades, as well as a $6000 buyer’s incentive to make these premiere homes accessible to new residents. The Summit at Horse Creek was exclusively built by Bill Beazley Homes and offers access to several of the new Aiken County Retail Sites. Homeowners are currently offered $10,000 in buyer’s incentives from Bill Beazley Homes, making them ideal for new and transferring employees at the new Aiken County retail sites.



More information is available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate communities The Summit at Horse Creek, Gregg's Mill and Bergen Place West here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775