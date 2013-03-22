Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Aiken County, South Carolina is seeing a welcome influx of small and mid-size businesses, including several retail businesses. Aiken County residents have expressed excitement about the Sam’s Club opening, as it saves a trip to Augusta, Georgia as well as the added jobs the well-known bulk retailer will bring to the community. In addition to the new Sam’s Club near University Parkway, south Aiken is receiving several new businesses. A new Fresh Market has been in construction for some time, and has already begun recruiting staff online. An Academy Sports is also coming to Aiken in the near future, and other units have been rented but no official announcement has been made regarding the new renters.



In addition to the new businesses and jobs, several new homes are available in Aiken County. Bill Beazley Homes has been working to provide homes near the new businesses for local and transferring employees’ convenience. Bill Beazley Homes has developed homes in new communities around Aiken in close proximity to these new employment opportunities. The Gregg’s Mill, Bergen Place West and The Summit at Horse Creek communities all offer convenient access to new jobs and retail centers around Aiken County. Each of the communities offers several options for floor plans and amenities with different unique features. Each of the new Beazley Homes properties offers buyers incentives or reduced closing costs, ensuring they are easy options for new residents moving due to the increase in job opportunities.



More information on these Unique Bill Beazley Homes communities at The Summit at Horse Creek, Gregg's Mill and Bergen Place West is available at the Bill Beazley Homes website.



