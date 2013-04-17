Aim Attitude Set to Inspire the World and Change How It Is Viewed

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- AIM ATTITUDE prominently features a man, walking forward, as the ‘I’ in the logo. The AIM ATTITUDE inspirational T-Shirtline of clothing represents everything that AIM ATTITUDE stands for; honesty, integrity, passion, respect and acceptance. “Our trademark stands for life: How it comes in different shades and colors and how it is up to each individual to rise up beyond expectations and be greater,” said Anita Miklovic, founder of AIM ATTITUDE.



Currently a clothing line featuring motivational tee shirts with the AIM slogan displayed prominently and proudly, AIM ATTITUDE is hoping to expand into other areas and invites anyone who wants to be a part of the movement to come on board and get involved.“We are all about the fight, the drive, the sincere at heart and those who do not know the word ‘Quit’ or ‘No’. These are simply not in our vocabulary,” Miklovic continued.



Shirts are in various colors reflecting life experience itself. One design features elegant black and stark white with the AIM ATTITUDE logo emblazoned on the front, and in reverse colors on the back of the inspiring Tee shirt. This helps promote the fashion brand and the ethos behind it.“Life is full of joys and sorrows and we can embrace that. We hope people wear our shirts with pride and dedication like a medallion, and live each day positively within this core belief system,” Miklovic added.



For more information, to learn more about AIM Attitude, to order a motivationalT-shirt or to read up more on what sets AIM Attitude apart, visit their website at www.aimattitude.com



About AIM ATTITUDE

The logo is composed of the letters A I M. The 'I' is represented by the human figure. It is meant to read I AIM and I AM. The logo is not just a word or a phrase; it is an attitude, the right attitude. Being positive and honest has its healing powers, opens doors and brings happiness. Our trademark represents life. It comes in different shades and colors; like in our lives, these colors/shades represent situations, feelings, experiences we all go through. The dark colors signify the bad, the light colors the good and the white symbolizes the clarity that comes when we work hard, stand up for ourselves, and change bad circumstances to good ones. There were, are, and always will be obstacles. It is up to each of us to be the better person, overcome them, have a forward thinking mentality and not ignore the truth; ignorance is THE most expensive choice. We need to acknowledge the bad, leave it behind and search for the good, just like the human figure in the logo. It takes a second to make a mistake and sometimes our whole lives are not enough to make up for it.



Website: https://www.aimattitude.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AIMATTITUDE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@AimAttitude

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPk8hmA8M3Y



Contact:

AIM ATTITUDE

Main Office

aim-info@aimattitude.com