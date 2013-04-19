AIM ATTITUDE Tops List of America's Most Inspirational Companies

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- AIM ATTITUDE, an inspirational T-Shirt company, tops our list for most inspired companies in this year. In an informal survey, we asked people to suggest businesses that seemed to be the most motivational and inspirational. The respondents generally liked companies that stick to their values and make the world a more optimistic place. Respect and kindness go a long way to ranking the most popular products and companies, as well.



“Life is an every day challenge,” said the founder of the company Anita Miklovic, “and AIM is more than just a motivational tee-shirt. It is a lifestyle brand for those who want to live positively and have joy, passion, and happiness in their lives.”



The AIM T shirts have their positive message woven into their very fabric. The inspirational clothing comes in different shades and colors; representing life situations, feelings, and experiences people go through. According to the company mission statement, the logo for AIM ATTITUDE is not just a word or a phrase; it is a positive mindset. “Being optimistic and honest has healing powers.” Miklovic adds. “It opens doors and brings happiness.”



What do consumers look for when they are inspired by a company? A Forbes survey found that 81% of respondents say they would recommend the company to friends and family. 78% percent would be loyal to that company, and another 72% would share their experience with others. More than half (55%) reported they would spend more on a company like AIM ATTITUDE that inspires them. With results like this, expect to see a lot more AIM ATTITUDE T-Shirts inspiring people this year.



About AIM ATTITUDE

The logo is composed of the letters A I M. The 'I' is represented by the human figure. It is meant to read I AIM and I AM. The logo is not just a word or a phrase; it is an attitude, the right attitude. Being positive and honest has its healing powers, opens doors and brings happiness. Our trademark represents life. It comes in different shades and colors; like in our lives, these colors/shades represent situations, feelings, experiences we all go through. The dark colors signify the bad, the light colors the good and the white symbolizes the clarity that comes when we work hard, stand up for ourselves, and change bad circumstances to good ones. There were, are, and always will be obstacles. It is up to each of us to be the better person, overcome them, have a forward thinking mentality and not ignore the truth; ignorance is THE most expensive choice. We need to acknowledge the bad, leave it behind and search for the good, just like the human figure in the logo. It takes a second to make a mistake and sometimes our whole lives are not enough to make up for it.



