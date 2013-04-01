Aim Auto Parts Riverview Adds More Inventory to Keep Up with Customer Demand

Riverview, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Aim Auto Parts Riverview recently partnered with PGS Core in order to have more access to additional used auto parts inventory for their customers.



Aim Auto Parts Riverview has experienced an increased demand for used auto parts consistently each month since they opened in 2012. They have found that keeping up with customer demand has been challenging at times. Owner Alexandria Ayres said “We won’t just stock any inventory. Each auto part and engine must pass a rigorous quality check. We offer a full 90 warranty on all parts we sell so we take every step possible to ensure we are stocking the highest quality used auto parts available. This type of warranty in our industry is rare.”



“Quality and customer satisfaction are our #1 priority and we work hard to maintain our track record of excellent customer service.” Ayres said. “We knew we had to find an additional supplier in order to keep up with customer demand, but finding one that meets our stringent criteria can be challenging.”



They found that supplier with PGS Core and have set up a system where PGS has access to what Aim Auto Parts Riverview is selling on a daily basis. “Their main goal is to keep our inventory plentiful with our top selling used engines & transmissions. These parts don't sit in our inventory long and we want to make sure we always have them available to our customers.”



“We also have access to all of their inventory the moment it enters their facility. We can test each car before the engine and transmission is removed. This way we can pick only the best working parts to be delivered to our customers. We'd like to see this system evolve over the next few months to become an essentially error-proof system.”



About Aim Auto Parts Riverview

Aim Auto Parts Riverview is located in Riverview, Florida and their website with contact information can be found at http://www.AimUAP.com.