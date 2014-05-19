AIM Software Launch Fixed Price Implementation Packages for Corporate Actions & Portfolio Pricing

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- AIM Software, the leading independent provider of data management business applications for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of fixed price, 3 month implementation packages of its popular business applications GAIN Portfolio Pricing and GAIN Corporate Actions DM.



Following the announcement of their release in October 2013, AIM has successfully implemented both solutions in three months for both a Wealth Manager and Asset Manager, further confirming its view that the applications can be offered with a fixed fee commitment.



“The investment AIM has made in developing these purpose-built applications enables us to be very clear what scope can be implemented, in what timescale, and the associated investment required."



The scope of the Corporate Actions fixed price implementation is a choice of mandatory Events typically representing in excess of 80% of the annual volumes, a choice of two data sources, such as a vendor feed and SWIFT, and the GAIN best practice configurations. The award-winning Portfolio Pricing implementation scope is a choice of two Pricing Policies, a universe of Securities up to 10,000 and the GAIN standard validation rules. The scope of either or both can be extended.



“One of the overriding concerns of all financial institutions, when embarking on a project, is the risk of engaging with Suppliers with either an open-ended or ‘best guess’ budget”, commented Michael Walford-Grant, AIM’s London-based Country Manager. “The investment AIM has made in developing both these purpose-built applications enables us to be very clear what scope can be implemented, in what timescale, and the associated investment required. The applications remove the risk and uncertainty of overspend or project overruns for both parties, so everyone benefits.”



“The need for Business Sponsors to be able to demonstrate a measurable Return on Investment within 12 months is becoming more common”, Josef Sommeregger, Global Head of Business Development & Strategy at AIM Software, said. “AIM Software’s business application approach provides our clients the option to be able to do this as required, whilst still providing a powerful and flexible system that can be extended beyond the initial scope.”



Michael Walford-Grant commented further. “We are seeing increasing interest in both solutions. In Corporate Actions this is primarily being driven by the desire to reduce operational risk, whilst for Asset Managers and Asset Servicing firms, regulations and market infrastructure changes such as EMIR, CCP clearing, T2S and CSDR are putting increasing pressure on financial institutions in terms of accurately pricing the funds.”



AIM Software is organizing a webinar in June to present GAIN Portfolio Pricing and more details about the fixed-price implementation offer. For more information, please visit: http://www.aimsoftware.com/webinars/pricing-2014.



About AIM Software

AIM Software is the leading independent provider of data management business applications to the financial services industry since 1999. With more than 110 references, and offices in Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, France, and the UK, AIM offers low risk all-in-one software packages, based on its industry-proven data management platform GAIN. For further information, please visit www.aimsoftware.com.



About GAIN

GAIN is the new generation EDM platform for data management business applications. It combines the flexibility of a modern platform with fully maintained purpose-built business applications. The business applications include security master data, reference data, pricing hub, corporate actions and legal entities. Compared to traditional approaches to data management based on tools and frameworks, GAIN’s Business Application approach ensures custom developments are kept to a minimum, projects are implemented faster and the overall cost of ownership over the life of a program is lower.



Media contacts



Helene Puntajer

AIM Software

Marketing Communications

Tel: +43 1 512 46 52

Email: pr@aimsoftware.com



