Aimed at Small Businesses with Truck Fleets TATEMS International Releases New Version

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Passing governmental audits and highway inspections are part of the process of doing business for companies with fleets of trucks, trailers and equipment in both the US and Canada as well as other countries as well. With that in mind, TATEMS International founder Marc Ready says his small business has taken off with its Fleet Maintenance Software aimed squarely at this industry.



Explaining how the business got its start Ready says, "TATEMS was built to handle small fleets and to cater to small businesses and townships. In 1998, while doing some consulting work for a Water Well Drilling company in Santa Maria, California, the owner mentioned that he failed his California Highway Patrol BIT inspection or CHP Biannual Inspection of Terminals. It's like a DOT Inspection, only more strict. All of his maintenance records were, at that time, written down on paper forms by his mechanics and were too hard for the CHP inspector to read. And, we all know how mechanics can't write well! So, the Inspector failed them and let them know if they failed again, they would be shut down!"



"We knew there had to be an easier way, and there certainly was. The owner of the Water Well Drilling company was amazed that he was now able to have all of those forms his mechanic was manually filling out available to him in an easy to use computer program. He easily entered in his equipment and his previous Inspections and Lube/Services and Repairs and printed out the resulting reports and when the inspector came back he passed his BIT/DOT Inspection with flying colors and the CHP inspector was happy, too. Later TATEMS was turned into a commercially available Fleet Management Software program. We've had feedback from clients all over the globe saying that the government inspectors love the easy to read format of the CMMS records and reports."



Ready says his customers wanted a product full of features, but one simple to use also. He feels his product has struck a fine balance between the two. Says Ready, "It's so easy to use even grandmothers have discovered Fleet Maintenance Software that strikes just the right balance between simplicity and powerful features you'll actually use."



About TATEMS International

Established in 1997 as a computer consulting company in Santa Maria, CA under the name of PCHelp LTD, the company relocated to Las Vegas in 2003. It also became known as TATEMS International in 2012. Focusing on companies with fleets of trucks, trailers and equipment, their purpose is to simplify Fleet Maintenance record keeping, allowing mechanics to focus on the equipment rather than paperwork.