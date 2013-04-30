Aimersoft to Offer the Best Video Converter Software

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Aimersoft Studio will be offering the best video converter software called Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate. This software is ideal for those who want to learn how to change a video format into another format such as DVD and MP4. The video converter software is designed to support both operating systems such as Windows Vista, XP, Windows 7, and Windows 8. There is also the Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate for Mac.



Technological advancement has enabled individuals to find ways to change video file format into any format that is more convenient for them. One of the basic tools that they need to convert regular videos into other formats including MP4, MPEG, and 3GP is a video converter. It is important that individuals choose the one that boasts excellent features, specifications, and configurations. Today, the Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate is considered as the best tool the can perform video conversion effectively.



With the Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate for Windows and Mac operating systems, individuals can learn how to change video format in just few simple steps. It will only require the downloading of the video format changer for Mac or Windows version, the loading of the video file to the program, and choosing the format that users want to convert their videos to.



The Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate has features that can make changing video format as easy as possible. With the use of the system, individuals can burn videos from any format to DVD. Moreover, they can also rip DVDs to other popular audio and video formats. It also allows individuals to edit their home videos and other media files so that they can share, save, and transfer them anywhere they like. Aside from these, the video converter software also works 30 times faster than other video converters in the market.



Another important feature of the Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate is that it has a user-friendly design. This means that users will have an easy time loading all their movies, videos, and music from their computer. Its intuitive interface, users can change format of video and other files, burn DVDs, and convert audio files in less time. With this system, users can easily achieve all their multimedia needs and enjoy their converted audio files, videos, and DVDs wherever and whenever they want.



About Aimersoft Studio

Aimersoft Studio is a company that was established on April 10, 2007 and is committed to providing the most user-friendly and the best software for converting various multimedia files such as video, DVD, DRM, and even PDF files.



For more information about Aimersoft Studio and its Aimersoft Video Converter Ultimate, visit http://www.aimersoft.com or send e-mails at support@aimersoft.com.



