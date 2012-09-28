Aimersoft.com Showcases Powerful Video Conversion Software for Windows, Mac, and iPhone 5

Shengzheng, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Today anybody can take a high-quality video on their smartphones, tablets, webcams, and other devices. However, converting those videos into usable formats can be difficult. Something as simple as burning a DVD can become extraordinarily complicated if the video file is in an awkward format, and that means consumers favorite videos can become obsolete.



Aimersoft who provide video conversion software continue to dominate the market with intuitive software that converts any video format. Aimersoft’s flagship software Video Converter Ultimate allows consumers to burn iMovie to DVD, in fact the software allows users to edit and convert any type of videos or audio files.



As the name suggests, Video Converter Ultimate is able to convert video files into a wide range of different formats. It can turn any video into a format that is readable by the iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and other operating systems, and the software is able to easily read all popular video and audio formats. Users can burn DVDs with the software and transfer media files to any smartphone or tablet.



Making the software even more unique is the fact that it is available across multiple operating systems. Instead of being restricted to Windows, Video Converter Ultimate also functions as a DVD creator for Mac.



Aimersoft.com’s other popular program, DVD Ripper, is also designed for both Windows and Mac. DVD Ripper allows users to convert DVDs into video files that can be played on any platform. A spokesperson for Aimersoft.com explained why this feature should be popular among users:



“The way we consume audio and video has changed beyond recognition in recent years. Often however consumers have a large collection of music and videos that they can’t enjoy in the most convenient way because they are in an outdated format. People are loath to throw away their investment in their DVD and music collections but they realize they are no longer using these older formats. Our software allows consumers to quickly and easily convert these old formats so they can be used on Android, Apple products or any other device they need. ”



Along with designing award-winning video conversion and production software, Aimersoft.com also has a PDF conversion tool called PDF Converter Pro. PDF Converter Pro allows users to export .PDF files into seven major formats.



All Aimersoft software includes a free trial version. This free trial gives users the ability to test out the features of a particular program before they pay for the full license. The free trials are available to any website visitors, and no membership, subscription, or payment information is required. A spokesperson explained the approach:



“We offer a free trail because we have proven it’s no risk to our business. As soon as customers see how simple and quick the conversion process is they become a customer for life. So we encourage consumers to take advantage of us and use our free trial versions of the software.”



