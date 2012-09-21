AIOApps Launches LogOut Timer Project to Stop People from Killing Too Much Time Online

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- 'All-in-One Apps' announced the launched of the official website for their project 'LogOut Timer' - http://logouttimer.com. It prevents people from killing too much time on the internet and especially on sites that do not provide value of any kind. The user can set the time limit from 1 minute to 60 minutes before logging into any website, and a popup alert will come up as soon as the clock runs out of time.



The site is based on the concept that games sites, social media sites, meme sites, fail sites and video sites among others are too addictive, and users waste a lot of time browsing through them only to realize that they could have completed a more productive task by the same duration. LogOut Timer reminds the users that the time they wanted to spend on a particular website is over and they should now go back to: work, study, chores, and other productive things.



'LogOut Timer' is 100 percent free and safe to use at home, at work, at school, or anywhere else at anytime. In addition, there are no advertisements of any sorts displayed on the site. LogOut Timer does not store any kind of users personal information such as email and account login to any websites they visit while using the web timer.



Detailed information related to the working of the site and instructions for enabling the pop ups safely for different browser types including Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer and Google Chrome is mentioned in detail. On the 'How it works' page, user can test if their pop ups are enabled or not to work with LogOut Timer.



The customer support is also quick and any of the queries related to the working of site is replied within 48 hours.



LogOut Timer is a website launched by 'All-in-One Apps' to help people control their time usage online. 'All-in-One Apps' develops softwares and applications and provides many of them to the world for free of charge.



