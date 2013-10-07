Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aiphone Co. Ltd. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Aiphone Co. Ltd. - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Aiphone Co. Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Aiphone Co. Ltd." along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Aiphone Co. Ltd."

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Aiphone Co., Ltd. (Aiphone) is an electronic telecommunication equipments manufacturer and marketer based in Japan. The company's product portfolio includes general intercom systems, security intercom systems, television intercom systems and healthcare intercom systems, electronic locking systems and video door intercom devices. It also offers living information display panels, surface and flush mount access control keypads, system tools and other accessories. In addition, Aiphone provides installation, repair and maintenance services. The company serves its products to residential, commercial, institutional and industrial markets. It operates in Europe, North America, China, Hong Kong and Japan. Aiphone is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Aiphone Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143520/aiphone-co-ltd-company-capsule.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###