AIPR Offers Alaska Adventure Packages and Trips

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Alaska is world famous for its natural beauty, majestic landscapes and diverse wildlife. Alaska’s Inside Passage Resorts (AIPR) provides travelers the best Alaska has to offer with package deals, tours and cruises.



Packages provide travelers with unique and memorable vacations. The Tikchick Narrows Fly Fishing Package is great for fishing enthusiasts. The Tikchick Narrows Lodge is nestled lakeside in a beautifully wooded area. The main lodge offers first-class comfort and amenities. The package includes meals, lodging, guided fishing excursions, equipment and transportation to fishing locales (alaska wildlife adventure tours)



The Admiralty Island Sportfishing Package includes roundtrip transportation by seaplane from Juneau. The package includes meals, lodging and guided activities designed to provide travelers a well-rounded, fulfilling experience. Corporate rates and group deals are available. There are a wide selection of deals, tours and cruises for travelers to choose from. A variety of activities are offered to meet the needs and desires of travelers.



Activities available on an Alaska wilderness adventure include fly fishing, salmon fishing, river rafting and bear viewing. There is also halibut fishing, kayaking adventures, flight seeing tours, helicopter tours and glacier trekking. These are just a few of the things travelers can do and the list goes on-and-on. An Alaska wilderness adventure provides travelers with an incredible selection of activities to choose from.



AIPR is a consortium of Alaska adventure (alaska wildlife adventure) and hospitality services. The consortium consists of fishing lodges, yacht charters and small ship cruises. In total 24 unique and high quality destinations are represented. Sport-fishing and wilderness adventures are the key focus of these services, and each company works to provide travelers fun and memorable experiences.



For additional information on Alaska Sportfishing & Wilderness Adventures please call toll-free (800) 926-2477, or visit www.alaskalodgesandyachts.com



Cost-effective package deals are available that are fun for people of all ages. Start exploring Alaska today and let the Alaska wilderness adventure begin.



Contact Information:



Inside Passage Marketing Group LLC.

Address: 4925 Cervato Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Toll Free: 800-926-2477

Local: 805-964-9622

Email: info@alaskalodgesandyachts.com

Website: http://www.alaskalodgesandyachts.com