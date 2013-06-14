Air Ambulance 1 Improves Its Range of Global Air Ambulance Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Specialist care can be difficult to find, especially in emergencies, when world experts exist in only one or two places in the US or even abroad. In these cases, getting patients to the care they need in a timely manner can be essential. Air Ambulance 1 is a company that provides top of the range air ambulance jets replete with expert medical teams to transport up to five patients and fifteen family members in the event of a medical emergency. The company has recently expanded its range of jets to offer fast transfer for Neonatal, Pediatric, Bariatric, Ventilated, Critical Care and Burned Victims Patients.



The company currently runs a Gulf Stream V Jet and a Global Express 5000 for mid to long range flights, and even has a Boeing 737-800 and an Airbus A319 fully equipped with medical outfitting and capable of carrying as many as fifty passengers, essential in the case of large scale emergencies.



The company has thus far provided air ambulance services to world leaders, rock stars and other VIPs as well as a great many individuals who were in dire need of fast transfer. The company even has a 24/7 live coordinator service so that they can quickly plan a transfer service at any time of day or night from anywhere in the world. Interested individual can visit Air Ambulance 1 website to further understand their services.



A spokesperson for Air Ambulance 1 explained, “Our service is the most complete and effective service for the fast transfer of patients. Our medical staff escort patients from their bed, throughout the ground ambulance transfer, into the aircraft and ensure a ground ambulance is waiting at the destination airport to transfer the patient to their new ward or emergency procedure. Our service can also be used as an emergency organ courier as well as medical escort services for non-critical patients. With prior authorization, the service can be paid for by select medical insurance policies.”



About Air Ambulance 1

Air Ambulance 1 provides air ambulance, medical escort and stretcher services within the US and internationally. Their highly trained team of medical professionals can cater to any emergency need or situation. The company offer medical jets with synchronized ground teams to make emergency transitions and transfers quick and compassionate.



Visit http://www.airambulance1.com/ for more information.



Source: http://marketersmedia.com/air-ambulance-1-improves-its-range-of-global-air-ambulance-services/14899