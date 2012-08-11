Air Ambulance America and SEOMiracle.com Help Trauma Patients to Escape from Life Threatening Situations

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2012 -- The definition of a trauma is a body wound or shock which is produced by physical injury, as from accident or violence. Sometimes it is described as physical wound or injury, such as a blow or fracture. Blunt trauma is one of the leading causes of traumatic death in the United States, mostly caused by motor vehicle accidents. In these critical moments, Air Ambulance America offers their help in transporting the patients to the closest trauma centers.



Air Ambulance America, LLC, has years of experience and staff that are experts in air ambulance transport. They work with social workers and case managers in hospitals all over the United States on a regular basis. Their clients are at different life stages and most of their efforts are put into arranging safe and expert care while transporting their patients in the shortest amount of time.



One of the leaders of Air Ambulance America said, “Patients who suffered from serious body injury or require critical care with very close attention are said to be in a trauma. Very often, those patients require a doctor’s permission to fly within and outside of the United States. We offer air ambulance services that include immediate transport to the closest trauma centers. We are also connected to the most of trauma care centers across the United States. Those centers are generally the places where they treat patients who get extremely fragile or have potentially fatal conditions. When it comes to transporting patients within 200 miles, we use an ambulance emergency response vehicle. If the trip goes behind 200 miles we usually provide a helicopter air ambulance. Often, trauma patients will need to fly overseas, where in that case a fixed wing air ambulance is necessary, and it will be provided. I also need to state that SEOMiralce.com has done a lot in promoting our services and we want to thank them for that.”



About Air Ambulance America

Air Ambulance America delivers affordable, safe and dependable medical air transport and non-emergency and emergency transport in the United States and worldwide. If you would like to know more about requesting an air ambulance service, visit Air Ambulance America’s website http://www.airambulance.net or call their phone number at 305-868-5378.