Air Ambulance America and SEOMiracle.com Promote New Flight Nurse Services

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Flight nurses are listed as registered nurses who have post-graduate training in emergency nursing or intensive care. They are also required to hold current Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support certification. Air Ambulance America has strict rules when choosing flight nurses and their air ambulance services now include nurses with at least 5 years of experience in critical care hospital setting. SEOMiracle.com has been brought in again as a key component in presenting the new addition to their air ambulance services.



Air Ambulance America, LLC, has years of experience and staff that are experts in air ambulance transport. They work with social workers and case managers in hospitals all over the United States on a regular basis. Their clients are at different life stages and most of their efforts are put into arranging safe and expert care while transporting their patients in the shortest amount of time.



One of the leaders of Air Ambulance America commented on their new addition, “Having a flight nurse is hugely important thing since they are responsible for providing management in-flight and nursing care for patients of all types. A flight nurse will also work as a part of a team of aero medical evacuation personnel aboard helicopters and airplanes. Our new flight nurses will also assist in planning and preparation for missions that require aero medical evacuation. What Air Ambulance America wants to accomplish with the new addition to our existing air ambulance services is to administer patient care and ensure comfort and safety.”



SEOMiracle.com has reported success with all of the previous promotions from Air Ambulance America, and they have no doubts that many more people will turn to Air Ambulance America after this one.



Air Ambulance America delivers affordable, safe and dependable medical air transport and non-emergency and emergency transport in the United States and worldwide. If you would like to know more about requesting an air ambulance service, visit Air Ambulance America’s website http://www.airambulance.net or call their phone number at 305-868-5378.