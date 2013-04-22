Air Ambulance America Launches Medical Flights for the Residents of Florida

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- AirAmbulance.net launches Medical Flights for all the residents across the globe and which is now being considered as one of the most professional services in the medical transport industry. The company has recently added new aircrafts, equipped with all medical facilities and well-qualified medical ambulance professionals on board make sure that patients reach safely to their intended destination for an urgent medical treatment. With their experienced team, highly sophisticated medical equipment on-board and a dedication to serve the humanity, Air Ambulance America boasts to emerge as one of the most experienced companies, offering their air ambulance services.



AirAmbulance.net maintains that critical medical traumas can cripple anybody’s life and people from around the world feel the need of flying their loved ones to a healthcare center where the best treatment can be ensured. One of the air ambulance professionals of the company reveals, “We often come across critical cases where patients need emergency care, like life support, oxygen supply etc till then they reach safely to their desired hospital or healthcare center. Every second becomes crucial in such situations, and we take every possible care to make sure that the patients and their accompanying family members are safe and comfortable with us throughout the journey.”



Air Ambulance America maintains a large fleet of dedicated fixed wing aircrafts of varying sizes or capacities to serve patients and their family members. With their expertise in handling medical emergency flights, they significantly reduce the number of critical minutes of the patient journey and help save lives, even in most critical types of cases. They reveal that even a single minute that they save proves to be a game changer, saving the life of a patient.



Unlike other air ambulance companies, AirAmbulance.net serves patients with a human-centric approach and thus they claim to be an affordable but highly efficient and professional medical transport service provider. One can learn more about the salient features of their air ambulance medical flights by visiting their website www.airambulance.net .



About Air Ambulance America

Air Ambulance America has years of experience in Air Ambulance Services. The company has expert staff and specialists who have the requisite expertise in Air Ambulance Transportation Services. They work with social workers and hospitals all over the United States and carry patients to different hospitals on a regular basis. They serve patients from all walks of life and make all necessary efforts to take patients to better care facilities, safely and comfortably.



For Media Contact –

Air Ambulance America

Telephone: 1-800-627-0745

International: (305) 662-4006

Email: info@airambulance.net

Website: http://www.airambulance.net/