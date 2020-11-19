Air Ambulance Service Market Worth USD 6,050.0 Million at 4.71 % CAGR; High Demand for Medical Aid from Remote Location Will Add Impetus to Market from 2020 to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Global Air Ambulance Service Market Size is anticipated to reach USD 6,050.0 million by 2026 owing to the increasing urban population and rise in the R&D expenditure of advanced passenger drones worldwide. Air ambulance service is a medically well-equipped and innovative facility supported by government agencies, hospitals, and independent service providers to provide transport services via air to people in medical emergencies. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ offers interesting insights and details into the market with prime growth trajectories.



The report is titled, "Air Ambulance Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Operator (Hospital-based, Independent, and Government), By Application (Inter-Facility, Rescue Helicopter Service, Organ Transplant Logistics, Others (Neonatal and Pediatric transport, Overweight Patient Transport, and Medical Equipment Transport)), By Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," according to which the market value was USD 4,220.9 million in 2018 and will witness rise of 4.71% CAGR between 2019 to 2026.



Competitive Landscape:

Air Methods Dominating Market with Constant Product Innovations:-

The market for air ambulance services is dominated by Air Methods owing to their diverse portfolio and constant innovations in new helicopters by the company. Besides this, vendors opening in the domestic and regional levels such as PHI Air Medical, Acadian Companies, and Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH have stepped into the monopolistic competition with their product innovations. Such initiatives will help earn high air ambulance service market revenue in the forecast period.



Air Ambulance Service Market Key Players:-

- Acadian Companies

- Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH)

- Air Methods

- Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

- European Air Ambulance

- Express Aviation Services

- PHI Air Medical

- REVA Inc.

- Other Players



Major Industry Developments of the Air Ambulance Services Market Include:-

-November 2019 – New helicopter ambulance services were launched by Gama Aviation in Scotland for expanding their air ambulance base all over the European region.

-April 2019 – Anthem Plc. And Air Methods expanded their partnership as a part of the in-network health coverage benefits across six states in the U.S.



Market Drivers:

Medical Services Provided in Remote Locations will Help Expand Market Size:-

Technology used in helicopters for healthcare emergency services have witnesses a drastic improvement in the past years in terms of medical devices such as defibrillators, HER systems, heart monitors, communication equipment, for providing a patient's real-time data to the medical staff at the hospital. This serves as a major factor promoting the air ambulance services market growth. In addition to this, the use of air ambulance services reduces the transportation time and increases the chances of saving a life thus, adding boost to the market in the long run. This, coupled with the fact that air ambulances can provide medical aid even in remote locations is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



Regional Segmentation:

North America Emerged Dominant Owing to Presence of Several Healthcare Service Providers:-

Regionally, North America held the highest air ambulance service market share in 2018 with a revenue of USD 2,469.3 million. This is attributed to the presence of large number of service providers, and the developed infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. This, coupled with rise in awareness



About better medical facilities and diagnostic options are also propelling the demand for aerial helicopter services in the region.



On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific and Europe will witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in government investments on improvement of helicopter services and rising number of air ambulance service providers in the respective regions. This includes recent investments between 2018 and 2019 in nations such as China, India, Germany, UK, France, among others. This, coupled with the increasing urbanization will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



