Air Balance Footwear to Participate in the 2013 Atlanta Shoe Market August 14th-16th

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- From August 14th to the 16th, the makers of Air Balance and Sedagatti footwear will be in attendance at the 2013 Atlanta Shoe Market at the Cobb Galleria Center. Showcasing new styles and collections for the most important shoe and accessory show in America and top 10 in the whole world, from Wednesday through Friday Air Balance will be occupying three booths, 544, 546 and 548 from 9 AM to 6 PM, 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday.



Air Balance will be representing itself amidst a culmination of more than 1,800 different designs from shoemakers and footwear specialists all over the world. And there is no better place to do so than at the Atlanta Shoe Market, the top footwear show in the States. Showing off the newest designs on the market, as a top designer of casual and athletic footwear, the Air Balance and Sedagatti showcase is sure to “step-up” the game.



Occupying three booths, the makers of Air Balance will be there on hand to showcase a new line of shoes for both the Air Balance and Sedagatti brands of premium footwear. Known for their commitment to customer service, courtesy and attention to detail, customers recognize the Air Balance brand as a producer of high quality shoes made with the highest of workmanship in the craft. Known all over the world with shoes worn in South America, Central America, the Caribbean as well as the United States, Air Balance brings fashion-forward designs at affordable prices.



Atlanta Shoe Market Info:

August 14-16, 2013

Cobb Galleria Center

Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339

Booths: 544, 546 & 548

Sales Rep: Gisele Vial & Marco Zegarra



Show Hours:

Wednesday, August 14, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 15, 9:00 AM -6:00 PM

Friday, August 16 9:00 AM -5:00 PM



About Air Balance

Air Balance is a brand of shoe recognized for quality and affordability. Dedicated to improvement on a daily basis with quality products and excellent customer service, Air Balance is recognized across North and South America as one of the top names in premium footwear. Founded in 1995 with an active role in the customer service of footwear, Air Balance has since been among the top names in fashion and affordability. For more info please visit: www.allfootwear.com