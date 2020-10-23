Air Barrier Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2029

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- A recent market study published by FMI on the air barrier market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the market dynamics. After a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the air barrier market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Product



Gypsum Board

Drywall

Plywood

OSB

Spray Foam

Fiberglass/

Rockwool

Cellulose

Others



Type



Membranes

Sheet

Fluid

Peel & Stick

Films

Coatings

Liquid

Aersonal/Spray based

Stacking & Filling



Site



External

Roofing

Walling

Ventilation & Ducks

Internal

Ceiling

Flooring

Walls and Panels

Doors and Windows

Ventilation & Ducks



End Use



Residential

Commercial

Hospitals

Hotels

Office Buildings

Airports

Others

Industrial Facilities

Car Parks & Underground basements

Military Buildings & Bunkers

Green Houses/ Metal Buildings



Application



Corrosion Resistance

Material Packaging & Stacking

Microbial & Fungal Resistance

Insulation

Air Insulation

Sound Insulation

Thermal Insulation



Region



Americas

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

Asia Pacific



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



This chapter includes the executive summary of the air barrier market with a side focus on the supply side as well as demand side trends of the market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the air barrier market, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information about air barriers is provided in this section.



Chapter 03 – Market Dynamics



This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the air barrier market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the air barrier market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the section.



Chapter 04 – Market Forecast



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the air barrier market in the forecast period of 2019-2029 in terms of operation. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical air barrier market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 05 – Global Air Barrier Market Analysis



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the air barrier market in the forecast period 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical air barrier market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 06 - Global Air Barrier Market Volume Projections



Market volume projection in terms of consumption over the forecast period of 2019-2029 is included in this chapter.



Chapter 07 - Global Air Barrier Market - Pricing Analysis



This chapter helps the reader analyze pricing trends on the basis of the necessary assumptions.



Chapter 08 – Global Air barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, By Country



This chapter helps the reader to understand the global market value analysis and forecast for the air barrier market.



Chapter 09 – Global Air Barrier Market Analysis by Product



Based on product type, the air barrier market is segmented into gypsum, drywall, plywood, OSB, spray foam, fiberglass/rockwool, cellulose, and others.



Chapter 10 – Global Air Barrier Market Analysis by Type



Based on product type, the air barrier market is segmented into membranes, coatings, and stacking & filling.



Chapter 11 - Global Air Barrier Market Analysis by Site



The air barrier market segmented on basis of application into external and internal among others.



Chapter 12 - Global Air Barrier Market Analysis by Application



The Air Barrier market segmented on basis of applications such as corrosion resistance, insulation, material packaging & stacking, microbial & fungal resistance



Chapter 13 – Global Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End Use



The air barrier market is segmented on basis of end use into residential, commercial, industrial facilities, car parks & underground basements, military buildings & bunkers, and greenhouses/metal buildings.



Chapter 14 – North America Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America air barrier market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth for the region here.



Chapter 15 – Latin America Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the air barrier market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America along with targeted segments.



Chapter 16 – Europe Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the air barrier market in countries such Germany, the UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.



Chapter 17 – South Asia Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the air barrier market in countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of SA.



Chapter 18 – East Asia Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides information about how the air barrier market will grow in major countries in the East Asia region, such as China, Japan, and South Korea during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 19 – Oceania Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides information about how the air barrier market will grow in major countries in the Oceania region such as Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 20 – MEA Air Barrier Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



Important growth prospects of the air barrier market based on its operators and end users in MEA are included in this chapter.



Chapter 21 – Competition Landscape



Some of the market players featured in the report are Owens Corning, Soprema Inc., Certain Teed, Atlas Roofing, GCP Technologies, Carlisle Company, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, DuPont, and GAF Corporation to name a few.



Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the air barrier market report.



Chapter 23 – Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the air barrier market.