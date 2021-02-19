Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Air Bed Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Air Bed Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Air Bed. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp (China) ,Exxel Outdoors (United States),Intex Recreation Corp. (United States),Newell Brands (United States) ,Serta (United States),Simmons Bedding (United States),Aero Products International Inc. (United States),Coleman Company (United States),Sound Asleep (United States),Exxel Outdoors (United States),Fox Air (United States).



Definition:

The air bed is an inflatable sleeping pad with numerous features such as comfort, flexibility, adjustability, and portability. The air bed is a great option for people with allergies with dust mites, bed bugs and chances of developing bed sores are less when using an air bed. Further, increasing adoption of air bed as camping gear, increasing disposable income in developing countries and development in never flat technology for air bed expected to drive the demand for air bed over the forecasted period.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Air Bed Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Demand of Convertible Air Bed

Emphasizing On Never Flat Technology for Air Bed



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Air Bed as Camping Gear

Changing Lifestyle Standard Fueled by Increasing Disposable Income



Restraints:

Weight Limit Associated With Air Bed

Short Shelf Life of Air Bed



The Global Air Bed Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (With Built-in Inflation and Deflation Pump, With Built-in Inflation Pump Only, With External Pump, Manual Air Bed), Application (Household, Comping, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail, Others), Size (Twin, Full, Queen, King)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Air Bed Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Air Bed market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Air Bed Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Air Bed

Chapter 4: Presenting the Air Bed Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Air Bed market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Air Bed Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



