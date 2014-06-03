Fast Market Research recommends "Air Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The performance of air care in 2013 was an improvement relative to the average growth recorded during the review period, when value sales declined at a current CAGR of 3% and volume sales declined at a CAGR of 6%. Volume sales of air care did not decline in 2013 for the first time during the review period, in spite of the ongoing trend of consumers shifting towards more-concentrated product variants. Air care products are increasingly getting more shelf space in grocery stores, as manufacturers look to boost their consumer bases.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser Adriatic, SC Johnson Wax and Proct er & Gamble led air care sales in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, with respective value shares of 44%, 34% and 7%. Reckitt Benckiser Adriatic and SC Johnson Wax invest the most in advertising and product development. They also leverage on their wide portfolios outside of air care to boost their influence on key retailers in the country.
Industry Prospects
Air care is expected to register a better performance in Bosnia-Herzegovina over the forecast period than that recorded during the review period. During the review period, sales declined due to a contraction of consumers' disposable incomes. The category is expected to begin recovering in value sales terms over the forecast period. The expected decline in volume sales over the forecast period is due to the growing concentration of products in the category - smaller packs for the same effects.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Air Care in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the major brands in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- How do plug-in electric air fresheners perform compared to the battery-operated ones?
- What is the most dynamic air care category?
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