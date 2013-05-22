Air Care in Iran - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Care in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Air care sales remains remain limited in Iran. The bulk of sales continue to be made within standard spray/aerosol air fresheners, which enjoys higher awareness and better distribution. In contrast, other areas suffer from very limited awareness which hampers growth. Products like gel air fresheners and candle air fresheners are very new and have been discovered only by a small group of consumers who are more concerned about the interior design of their homes. The rapid expansion of cars (70%...
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Iran market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Israel to 2017
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Greece to 2017
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Romania to 2017
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Ukraine to 2017
- The Future of the Household Care Packaging Market in Poland to 2017
- Air Care in South Korea
- Air Care in Egypt
- Air Care in the Philippines
- Air Care in the Czech Republic
- Air Care in Brazil