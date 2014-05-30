Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Air Care in Morocco", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The rapid expansion of modern retailers improved the availability of air care products throughout the country. Manufacturers promoted air care in modern retail formats with sales promotion staff explaining the benefits of the products, supported by special discounts and bundling.
Competitive Landscape
Distribution & Marketing Morocco leads air care with a 27% share of current value sales in 2013. The group benefits from strong cross-category presence of the brand Brise, present in electric air fresheners, gel air fresheners, liquid air fresheners, standard spray fresheners and aerosol fresheners. The brand enjoys strong brand recognition and distribution coverage, present in most modern retailers.
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Industry Prospects
Air care has good prospects for further development. The category is still far from saturation, thus manufacturers will continue to introduce new fragrances and technological innovations. As a non-primary product type, air care is benefiting from the rapid expansion of modern retail formats and the consumer preference for shopping in such outlets. As urban consumers lead more modern and sophisticated lifestyles, air care is expected to improve its retail and household penetration significantly over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Air Care in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- How do plug-in electric air fresheners perform compared to the battery-operated ones?
- What is the most dynamic air care category?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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