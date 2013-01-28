"Air Care in the United Arab Emirates" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- In 2011 in the United Arab Emirates, the economy performed better than in 2010 when it showed weak improvements. The market has seen some promotions going on in some air care categories in order to promote sales in a category where price sensitivity plays a big role. Consumers in the country prefer to consume traditional formats, such as spray/aerosols than electric air fresheners, where big discounts have been seen in order to promote sales of these products. In addition to that, consumers in...
Euromonitor International's Air Care in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Body Care in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Skincare)
- Hand Care in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Skincare)
- Facial Care in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Skincare)
- Baby Toiletries Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Baby Diapers Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Laundry Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Air Treatment Products in the United Arab Emirates
- Personal Care Appliances in the United Arab Emirates
- Toilet Care in the United Arab Emirates