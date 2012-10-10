Air Care Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Global market for air care is growing significantly due to the rising consumer concerns about aesthetic qualities of air care products and improving living standards. Despite of slower recovery rate from economic crisis, there is an increasing demand for air care products in the US market, as consumers are opting to purchase more expensive and aesthetically pleasing air care devices. Development of new range of air care products and packaging innovations are some of the important factors driving the growth of air care industry. However, economic influences, distribution issues, and effect of chemicals on environment and human health are some of the major challenges faced by this industry.



Introduction of new fragrances and odor eliminators in market are fuelling the demand for air care products. There is a growing demand for air care products in developed economies like US and Europe due to higher living standards and growing awareness toward personal health and comfort. Air care products market is still in its initial stage in developing economies because of the lack of awareness about the use of such products; however, this market is expected to catch momentum in coming few years as a result of increasing awareness and rising living standards.



Market Segmentation



Based on Product



- Candle Air Fresheners

- Car Air Fresheners

- Electric Air Fresheners

- Gel Air Fresheners

- Liquid Air Fresheners

- Other Air Care

- Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This research report provides complete analysis of major market segments, current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. This report also provides analysis of technological improvements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., SC Johnson & Son Inc., WD-40 Co., Henkel Group, Handstands, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Car Freshener Corporation, Candle-Lite, and others.



