Some of the key players profiled in the study are: FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation (United States), Expeditors International (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Bollore Group SDV (France), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Korean Airlines (South Korea), The Emirates Group (United Arab Emirates), Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (Hong Kong), Cargolux Airlines International S.A (Luxembourg), China Airlines Ltd (China), Japan Airlines Co. (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Air Cargo & Freight Logistics

Air transport is vital for manufactures trade, particularly trade in component which is major part of cross border trade. Freight transporting companies arrange transport facilities and take the full responsibility for consignments as per the terms agreed. Rising trade activities backed by favorable government initiatives is driving the Air cargo & Freight Logistic market. Nowadays customer seeks to improve their supply chains, hence freight transport companies are focusing towards customized value added services to increase the high margins. In recent year Air freight transport has seen significant rise and as IATA (International Air Transport Association) forecasts, Air cargo to carry to 62.5 Million tons in 2018 which is approximately 5% on the 59.9 Million tons in 2017. This growth is primarily driven by Increased Globalization due to Rapid Growth of Some Developing Countries, Growing demand for pharmaceutical products, chemical and valuables and Just in time production of goods.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Food, Industrial Materials, Equipment, Other), Destination (Domestic, International), Service Type (Express, Regular)



Opportunities:

Warehousing Services to integrate with the air e-commerce channel



Market Trends:

Buyers are increasingly looking forward for end to end supply chain solution for quick results

Stringent government rules and regulation



Market Drivers:

Just in time production of goods

Increased Globalization due to Rapid Growth of Some Developing Countries

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products, chemical and valuables



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



