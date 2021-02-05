New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- An air compressor is a mechanical device that converts electrical, diesel, gasoline, etc., energy into potential energy which is stored in pressurized or compressed air. The air is forced into any kind of tank by increasing the pressure until it reaches its limit. The global air compressor market has shown gradual growth throughout the past years.



Market Drivers



Increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of healthy food, which in turn forces the food and beverage industry to use air compressors along with the increasing oil extraction process, are some of the drivers of this market. The air compressor industry is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to some of its features such as low maintenance, operation at relatively lesser costs, improvising of existing systems, and growing acceptance of variable-speed systems. The rising applications of automation and increasing production is expected to propel the global air compressor market. Portable air compressors, which have the largest market share of around 40%, is expected to be the key factor driving the market size in the forecast period due to their rising use in construction activities such as buildings, roads, etc.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Atlas Copco

Ingersoll- Rand

Allmand Bros. Inc.

Siemens

Sulzer

Senco

Bostitch

GE

DeWalt



Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific, which accounts for over 31% of the air compressor market share, dominates the market globally. Due to rapid urbanisation, industrialization, and infrastructure development, the region is expected to show significant growth in upcoming years too. North America and Europe are expected to see gradual growth; however, the need for industrial compressors is boosting investments in air compressors in this region.



Air Compressor Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Stationary

Portable



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Manufacturing

Others



By Lubrication (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Oil-free

Oil-filled



By Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Rotary/Screw

Centrifugal



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Air Compressor market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Air Compressor industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Air Compressor industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



