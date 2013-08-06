Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Air Compressor Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Air Compressor market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for energy efficient compressors. The Air Compressor market in China has also been witnessing the development of application-specific compressors. However, the rising price of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Air Compressor Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Air Compressor market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand plc, Kaishan Group, Shanghai Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Fusheng Co. Ltd, Shaangu Power, Sullair Corp., Wuxi Compressor Co. Ltd, Zhejiang, Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd., Shanghai Feihe Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

