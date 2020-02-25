Air Compressor Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Key Trends and Forecast to 2024 : Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable,VMAC Global Technology Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Technological advancement in air compression techniques has profound influence over the compression capabilities of the equipment and subsequently is expected to drive the air compressor market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in adoption of robust and energy efficient equipment is also expected to fuel the demand for air compressors in the industry. In addition, the equipment require application of sophisticated technology with high technical expertise for designing high power rated and efficient air compression equipment. Consequently, the high cost of installation and maintenance for the equipment is expected to hinder the market growth of air compressor market in the coming years. However, the increase in production activities from Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide profitable business opportunities to the manufacturers during the forecast period.



Free Sample Pages : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/71798



The key players operating in the global air compressor market are Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Suzler Ltd., Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, and VMAC Global Technology Inc.



The air compressor market is segmented based on type, technology, lubrication method, power rating, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into portable and stationary. Based on technology, it is classified into reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal. According to lubrication method, it is divided into oiled and oil-free air compressors. By power rating, the air compressor market is categorized into 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, and 501 kW & above rated air compressors. Moreover, based on end-user industry the market is segmented into food & beverage, oil & gas, manufacturing, power generation, medical, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.



Air Compressor Key Market Segments:



By Type

- Portable

- Stationary



By Technology

- Reciprocating

- Rotary

- Centrifugal



By Lubrication Method

- Oiled

- Oil-free



By Power Rating

- 0-100 kW

- 101-300 kW

- 301-500 kW

- 501 kW & above



By End-User Industry

- Food & Beverage

- Oil & Gas

- Manufacturing

- Medical

- Power Generation

- Others



Have any Query ? Inquiry now : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/71798



High demand from the food & beverage market, mainly due to strict regulations on health and food safety, is anticipated to drive the market. Heavy investments in oil & gas exploration activities in the Middle Eastern and North American countries are also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Low maintenance, effective operation at lower costs, retrofitting of existing systems, and growing adoption of variable-speed systems are other factors propelling the product demand across key end-use industries. Energy-efficient compressors are witnessing high demand owing to their cost-effective operations. For example, the governments of various economies have introduced stringent norms for gaseous emissions, which has eventually increased the demand for energy-efficient equipment.



Manufacturers are developing eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems to encourage end users to opt for next-generation products. Companies, such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand, Inc. have been developing next-generation systems with high-performance capabilities to differentiate their products in a highly competitive market. Some of the features offered by these products include reduced noise levels and increased efficiency. For instance, in Feb 2019, Allmand Bros., Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, launched portable air compressors and mobile generators at the ARA Show in California.



These products have helped company in expanding its portfolio of reliable and heavy-duty job site equipment. Clean compressed air is vital across several stages of food manufacturing, such as cutting, shaping, packaging, and processing, to ensure safe and uncontaminated food processing operations. Thus, the product is expected to witness rising demand from the food & beverage sector.



Few TOC points:

Chapter 1 Abbreviation & Acronyms



Chapter 2 Key Points



Chapter 3 Status of Air Compressor Industry

3.1 Brief Introduction

3.2 Technology Introduction

3.3 Key Players and Products Analysis



Chapter 4 Industry Chain of Air Compressor Industry

4.1 Industry Chain Overview

4.2 Upstream/Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Downstream/End-user Analysis

4.4 Distribution Chanel Analysis



Chapter 5 2014-2024 Global Air Compressor Market

5.1 Market Size, Volume and CAGR of Air Compressor

5.2 Demand and Consumption by Type/Application

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Trade Analysis

Continue….



Type Insights

Portable compressors segment accounted for over 40% of the total revenue share in 2018 and is projected to expand further at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Portable products are generally used in construction and mining activities. They are a reliable power source for tools and machines in the construction industry and for many other industrial applications. Moreover, they are easy to handle and require less maintenance, which has driven their demand in low-duty applications as well.



Stationary segment is expected to witness relatively slower growth owing to the special installation considerations involved in the mounting process of these systems. Stationary air compressors are mostly used in manufacturing processes. In the oil & gas sector, they are used to operate pneumatic equipment used for oil extraction and refining, pipeline transportation, and other processes.



Product Insights

The centrifugal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Centrifugal systems are energy-efficient and have fewer parts that come in contact with each other and cause kinetic friction and a higher airflow as compared to other products. They find applications in several industries including food & beverage, gas turbines, oil refineries, petrochemical, and chemical plants.

The rotary segment is projected to account for the largest air compressor market share over the forecast years. This type of compressor uses a rotary type positive displacement mechanism. They are used to supply compressed air for the larger industrial applications, such as in metallurgy and mining, papermaking and printing, electronic and electrical, electric power, and mechanical and electrical machinery.



Lubrication Insights

Oil-free systems are witnessing increasing demand owing to rising focus of governments on environmental security and implementation of new regulations for curbing emissions. Moreover, rapid industrialization and growth in the semiconductor, food processing, and manufacturing sectors are fueling the demand. In semiconductors and electronic industries these products deliver pressured air to be used in automatic control systems for eradicating fine dust from measuring instruments and liquid-crystal screen surfaces.



Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for over 31% of the air compressor market share in 2018 owing to increased spending on industrialization and infrastructure development. The market is driven by the demand from various applications, such as home appliances, manufacturing, food & beverage, and oil & gas industries. Presence of a number of manufacturers of screw compressors in China and India and a large industrial base for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in China and Taiwan are projected to drive the market further.



View full report : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/71798/air-compressor-market-review



Air Compressor Market Share Insights

Major companies in this market include AireTex Compressor; Atlas Copco; Bauer Group; Cook Compression; BelAire Compressors; Compressor Products International (CPI); Frank Compressors; Gast Manufacturing, Inc.; Galaxy Auto Service Equipment Co. Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Ingersoll Rand Plc; Kaeser Compressors; MAT Industries, LLC; and Sullair LLC. Companies focus on expanding their product portfolio to gain a larger market share.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.



Contact

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: Sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook