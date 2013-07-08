Air Compressor Parts and Supplies Now Made Affordable

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The use of compressors in a number of different industries cannot be denied. With more and more people relying on various devices in order to do their work, it comes as no surprise that air compressors are continually on demand. Of course, just like everything else, air compressors are subject to wear and tear, which is why owners would benefit greatly from the services of Vikay Air Compressor Parts.



Vikay Air Compressor Parts is primarily known internationally for being the primary supplier of parts and services concerning mining and drilling equipment pieces as well as quarry equipment and tools. It has been in the industry for more than two decades since its inception in 1990. The company, however, also provides air compressor parts and services; and not just any parts and services! Vikay Air Compressor Parts has long been known as an air compressor parts supplier that even those who are an on a budget can go to. This is because, Vikay Air Compressor Parts is one of the very few who offer what they have at a relatively low price.



Although Vikay Air Compressor Parts is not affiliated with any specific brand, clients can be sure that the company only makes use of quality parts. This is because Vikay manufacture their own parts and equipment pieces. The manufacturing process has been set up with the highest of OEM standards in mind. They also take into consideration the requirements of the client, and they aim to go beyond those set of requirements. Of course, the company also makes use of OEM as well as OES parts depending on their client’s requirements.



If you need more information about Vikay Air Compressor Parts and services, all you have to do is drop by http://aircompressorparts.in/.



Contact:

2/5 Vyas Wadi, Dadabhai Road,

Vile Parle (West),

Mumbai - 400 056.

INDIA.